More high-net Indians, Chinese applying for US 'Golden visa': Report

-
ALSO READ
HNIs more cautious on foreign investment after new rules kick in
Indian students to the UK start getting priority and super priority visas
IT rules draft to be back with revisions: Impact on social media explained
ICC notifies slew of changes to cricket rules, bans saliva use permanently
TMSEp187: Draft IT rules, ed-tech challenges, markets, fat-finger
-
Since its revision in March, 8,000 Indians and 10,000 Chinese are planning to apply for the 'golden visa' in the US, a latest report shows. The visa, also known as the EB-5 visa, allows foreign investors to fast-track their application for permanent residency in the US.
Data revealed by Henley & Partners showed that more and more high-net individuals from India and China are applying for a 'golden visa'. The US offers a permanent residency under the EB-5 visa to applicants who make investments in the country higher than a fixed limit and create at least 10 permanent jobs.
A green card is issued to such investors, their spouses, and unmarried children under the age of 21. A green card denotes permanent residency in the US.
In 2021, Congress failed to revise the programme, which started in 1990, leading to a backlog that extended up to almost a decade, a Bloomberg report showed.
After the latest amendments in March, the minimum investment limit was hiked from $500,000 to $800,000 in the targeted employment areas. For non-targeted employment areas, the minimum investment limit was hiked from $1 million to $1.05 million.
Under the rules of the scheme, if applicants invest in a company that was established after November 29, 1990, they are qualified to apply for the 'golden visa', according to a report by Quint.
However, if the company was formed on or before November 29, 1990, the investment mandatorily must have resulted in a 40 per cent rise in the company's net worth or the number of employees, to make the investor eligible for a green card under EB-5, the report added.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 09:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU