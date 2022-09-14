This shipping company is rerouting its ships. To save blue whales

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport displaced Dubai as world's second busiest in March
How is Sri Lanka's economic crisis affecting India?
Rising risk of Sri Lankan banks defaulting on their obligations: S&P
Indian orthodox tea gets a boost as crisis impacts Sri Lankan trade
The curious case of $1-billion SBI loan to debt-ridden Sri Lanka
-
The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has started to reroute its ships on the shipping lanes off the Sri Lankan coast to save the massive blue whales that have been on a deadly collision course with large ships.
The world's largest container carrier said it has voluntarily adjusted its routes around Sri Lanka in the northern Indian Ocean to reduce the risk of accidents involving whales, dolphins and porpoises. The container carrier has also encouraged other shipping lines to take a more southerly route south of the official Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) shipping lane to avoid colliding with the endangered mammal.
According to the report, Maersk, another major shipping line, is also considering the same. The coast, which has an unusually high density of blue whales, is one of the world's busiest international shipping lanes, where nearly 200 ships transit daily.
The blue whales are non-migratory and resident in these waters year-round and have been classed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.
The Geneva-based MSC has adopted a new lane for commercial shipping about 15 nautical miles south of the current TSS. MSC was also the first major shipping line to re-route its ships on Greece's west coast in January to reduce the risk of collision with endangered sperm whales in the Mediterranean.
The company said its move could reduce the strike risk by as much as 95 per cent.
"We believe that the commercial shipping sector has an important role to play in protecting cetaceans, specifically in helping to reduce the risk of ship collisions with whales," said Stefania Lallai, vice-president of sustainability at MSC, quoted The Hindu BusinessLine.
A spokesperson at Maersk, which is likely to follow suit, told BusinessLine, "We follow all mandatory speed reduction schemes at sea and avoid restricted zones to reduce risk of whale strikes and disturbing whales breeding, and we have in addition adopted voluntary restriction zones for whale protection, most recently adding two zones in the Mediterranean Sea."
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 11:07 IST