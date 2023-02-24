Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: SC dismisses plea by Godrej & Boyce

Clearing the way for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project, the on Friday dismissed an appeal by Godrej & Boyce, which challenged the Bombay High Court order, and upheld the acquisition of its land in Vikhroli.

The disputed land in suburban Vikhroli was acquired by the Maharashtra government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the project.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha, and Justice J B Pardiwala said the project was of national importance and gave the company the liberty to file a claim for additional compensation. “We will give you the liberty to file a claim for additional compensation and we will set a deadline to determine the application. This is a national project we are talking about,” the CJI said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NHSRCL, told the Bench that the dispute was over the amount of compensation and not land acquisition and that the delay was leading to an escalation in the cost of the project. The CJI reminded Senior Advocate Mukul Rohagi, appearing for the company, that “they (Godrej & Boyce) are a responsible company that the construction for the project has already started on the land”.

The SC made it clear they would not entertain the appeal.

Godrej and Boyce had challenged the compensation award of â‚¹264 crore on September 15, 2022, by the Deputy Collector for acquiring the land. The company claimed that initially Rs 572 crore was offered as compensation. The company also claimed that the project was exempted from social impact assessment and that there were “multiple and patent illegalities” in the acquisition.

Bombay HC order

The Bombay High Court on February 9 dismissed the plea by challenging the acquisition of its land in Vikhroli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project and said “larger public interest would prevail over private interest”.

A division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice M M Sathaye relied on a previous case of the and said there might be situations where conflict may arise between two fundamental rights. “In case of conflict on inter-fundamental rights and intra-fundamental rights, the court has to examine as to where lies the larger public interest while balancing the two conflicting rights. It is the paramount collective interest that will ultimately prevail,” the Bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the state, had submitted that if the compensation was a concern for Godrej, then higher compensation could be considered, but the project should not suffer because of it. The company and the government have been in a legal dispute since 2019 over the acquisition of company-owned land in suburban Vikhroli for the Japan-collaborated bullet train project.

Of the 508.17-km of rail track between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, about 21 km is planned to be underground. One of the entry points to the underground tunnel falls on the land at Vikhroli (owned by Godrej). This will be the country’s first bullet train and will run at a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, covering the stretch between the two cities in under three hours from the usual seven hours.