Mumbai: BMC says vaccine shortage due to 'inadequate supply from Centre'

Mumbai's civic body on Friday said some of the vaccination-centres are short of vaccines due to non-receipt of stocks from the union government.
Several vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo Covid-19 facility in business district BKC, suspended inoculation on Friday morning due to a shortage of doses.
The remaining centres are likely to suspend the vaccination drive by late evening as the available stock is fast depleting.
"All centres should be up and vaccinating soon. We regret the inconvenience and we shall keep you updated," BMC said in a tweet.
Dear Mumbaikars. Some of the vaccination-centres are short of vaccines due to non-receipt of stocks from Govt of India but all centres should be up and vaccinating soon. We regret the inconvenience and we shall keep you updated.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 9, 2021
As the second wave of infections swamp states and authorities, officials are planning to ramp-up vaccinations. However, some states including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have reported severe shortage of vaccine doses available and hinted that the current stock may last a day or two at the maximum.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Milind Deora too said several Mumbai hospitals that administer vaccines are facing severe shortage of doses and turning away beneficiaries.
"The union government needs to intervene soon and ramp up supply," he said.
Earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to stop vaccine exports and allow Covid-19 vaccination to everyone who needs it in the country.
"The efforts of the scientific community and vaccine makers had been undermined by the centre's poor implementation and oversight," said Gandhi, referring to alleged shortage of doses in some states.
