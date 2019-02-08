Mumbai's historic, second oldest Sephardic synagogue gets a facelift

Inside a narrow alleyway in a thriving art precinct in South Mumbai, the “blue temple”, as the locals call it, was always a head turner. Even though age and weather had taken their toll of it, it never failed to draw admiring glances and a regular trickle of tourists.

Now newly renovated, the 135-year-old blue synagogue is a glamorous showstopper in an enviable lineup of heritage buildings in Mumbai’s historic Fort neighbourhood. The Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue was built in 1884 as a house of prayer for the powerful community of Baghdadi Jews in the city. It is the ...