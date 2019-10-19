Mumbaikars providing ready-to-grow seed balls to check depletion of forest

When Chitra Chauhan, 40, read about the depleting forest cover in Mumbai, she was distressed. There's a reason to be, as according to the government, the Ministry of Environment cleared the cutting of 1.09 crore trees in the past five years across the country.

Studies suggest the situation is equally bad everywhere, but in some places, the situation is worse than others. Take Delhi for example, where state government data shows that since 2005, a tree is cut almost every hour. So Chauhan set up Beej Box (BB), a platform that provides 10 seed balls for Rs 100, which need to be chucked ...