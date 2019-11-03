My favourite campaign is Nike's Dream Crazier: The Glitch's Pooja Jauhari

Brand: Nike (Global) Year of launch: 2019 Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Which is your favourite campaign and why? I have the Nike Dream Crazier campaign at the top of my list. I chose it primarily because as a woman I think it's important that we portray women in the most authentic manner.

I have a two-year-old and when I think about what she will be watching, I am reminded of the ads that I would watch while growing up and the kind of impression those left on me. I'm not going to get into all those advertisements but some of them were outright misogynistic; others just ...