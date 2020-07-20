Mylan launches Remdesivir at Rs 4,800 for Covid patients in India

In order to meet the growing demand for life-saving drug Remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients, US-headquartered pharmaceutical company Mylan has launched the product under the brand name Desrem.

The company has also launched a 24/7 helpline using which patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about the drug and its availability.

Priced at Rs 4,800, the drug will be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art injectable facility in Bengaluru, which will work to service the demand in India and other export markets where Mylan has received a licence from Gilead for the commercialisation of Remdesivir.





“In the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19 across India, Mylan remains committed to continue its efforts in the fight against the pandemic. With the launch of Desrem and our national 24/7 helpline, we aim to enhance access to this critical medicine, used for treating adults and children with severe presentations of Covid-19,” said Rakesh Bamzai, the company’s president for India and emerging markets.

Remdesivir is also being sold under the brands Cipremi by Cipla and Covifor by Hetero. While Cipla has priced the injectable drug at Rs 4,000 a vial, Hetero has priced it at Rs 5,400. Both these companies have also rolled out helplines through which they share information on availability and prices in order to contain balck marketing.

The drug is being sold at 6-7 times the MRP in the black market but there is still no decision on capping the price of the medicine in the market.