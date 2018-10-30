Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe agree to step up defence and economic ties

Prime Minister and his Japanese counterpart on Monday held “fruitful and extensive” talks during which they discussed issues of bilateral interest, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and threats posed by as the two sides signed several agreements including on a high speed rail project and naval cooperation.

The two leaders also agreed to initiate 2+2 dialogue involving their foreign and defence ministers. India has a similar agreement with the US and the two sides held the first round of 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi last month.

“Held fruitful and extensive talks with PM @AbeShinzo. Today’s discussions focused on aspects relating to better economic ties, stronger cooperation in areas of defence and security,” Modi tweeted after two days of summit-level talks.

During the 13th annual summit, the two leaders reviewed developments in bilateral ties and explored new areas of cooperation, focusing on shared vision for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, where China is flexing its muscles.

Abe hosted Modi days after he went to Beijing where held talks with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping. Abe’s visit — the first by any Japanese premier since 2011 — was aimed at repairing strained ties.

Modi and Abe agreed that India and Japan must work together for a rules-based and inclusive world order that fosters trust and confidence by enhancing communication and connectivity to ensure rule of law, unimpeded trade and flow of people, technology and ideas for shared prosperity.

“A strong Japan benefits India and a strong India benefits Japan...Without India-Japan cooperation, there will be no development in Asia into the 21st century,” Modi said.

On his part, Abe said the ties between Japan and India have the biggest potential in the world. “They called upon Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including those of November 2008 in Mumbai and January 2016 in Pathankot. They looked forward to strengthening cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including Al-Qaida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lakshar-e-Tayyiba, and their affiliates,” according to an India-Japan Vision Statement issued after the talks.