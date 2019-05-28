Narendra Modi team of key officers to stay till new Cabinet set up

The Prime Minister’s team of key officers and advisors ­in the government has been asked to continue. A decision on their positions will be taken after the Union council of ministers is sworn in on Thursday evening by the The posts would include some of the top officers at the PMO, the members, the to the

The full council, or at least the Cabinet, is expected to hold their first meeting the very next day after the swearing-in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. “There could be a midnight surprise,” said an official aware of the developments, though it is more likely that the meeting will be held early on the next day. The ministers’ portfolios cou­ld be anno­unced by the Rashtrapati Bhawan soon after the function at the forecourt.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to take a call subsequently over the continuation of his officers, especially those on contract and whose terms are almost coterminous with that of the government. Quite a few of the officers who had offered to resign over the weekend have been advised to stay put. The logic which has been offered is that just as the had advised the outgoing council of ministers to work as caretaker ministry, the officers should do the same in their respective capacities.