Narendra Singh Tomar likely to meet agitating farmer unions on Monday: Shah

-
ALSO READ
Farm Bills: Tomar assures MSP mechanism will continue for farmers
'Attack on farmers' rights': Congress slams govt's farm sector bills
Minimum support price mechanism for farmers will continue, says Tomar
MSP will rise continuously in future; no threat to farmers' land: Rajnath
Farm bills: Govt ups rabi MSP to placate farmers, nationwide stir called
-
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will likely meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the national capital for repeal of three farm laws in a day or two, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.
Several rounds of talks with farmers' representatives have failed to break the deadlock. “I am not exactly aware of the timing but Tomar is likely to meet the representatives of farmers tomorrow or the day after to discuss their demands,” Shah told a press conference.
Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for nearly four weeks demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government. The farm leader said they would observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.
ALSO READ: PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakabganj as farmers agitate on borders
“Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here,” Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference along with Yadav, said farmers protesting the new agri laws would celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23 and “we request people to not cook lunch for a day”.
The protesting farmers on Sunday observed ‘Shradhanjali Diwas' to pay homage to their brethren who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s agri laws. Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the strike have died so far due to different reasons.
A 22-year-old farmer from Punjab’s Bathinda district, Gurlabh Singh, who returned from a protest site near Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, the police said on Sunday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU