Narendra Singh Tomar likely to meet agitating farmer unions on Monday: Shah

Union Agriculture Minister will likely meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the capital for repeal of three farm laws in a day or two, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Several rounds of talks with farmers' representatives have failed to break the deadlock. “I am not exactly aware of the timing but Tomar is likely to meet the representatives of farmers tomorrow or the day after to discuss their demands,” Shah told a press conference.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for nearly four weeks demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government. The farm leader said they would observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.





“Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here,” Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference along with Yadav, said farmers protesting the new agri laws would celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23 and “we request people to not cook lunch for a day”.

The protesting farmers on Sunday observed ‘Shradhanjali Diwas' to pay homage to their brethren who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s agri laws. Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the strike have died so far due to different reasons.

A 22-year-old farmer from Punjab’s Bathinda district, Gurlabh Singh, who returned from a protest site near Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, the police said on Sunday.