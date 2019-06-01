Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister for the grassroots, from the grassroots

Narendra Singh Tomar was one of those ministers who hardly made a headline in the Narendra Modi government last time. But now, by replacing Radha Mohan Singh as agriculture minister, 62-year-old Tomar has reached an exalted position that put him in front of the cameras for a Cabinet briefing on the very first day in office.

In 2014, he was made minister of labour and employment, mines and steel. It is not that the stint in these ministries did not leave a mark. Labour reforms were initiated then, without much success, as states, and the crucial Mines & Mineral Development and Regulation Act ...