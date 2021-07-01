National Doctors' Day 2021: Significance amid pandemic, theme, history

-
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrates July 1, as National Doctors’ Day, every year. The day is dedicated to all the doctors and healthcare workers who have been serving the people. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it has once again reminded people about the contributions of healthcare workers across the world. It is celebrated on different dates across the globe.
History of Doctors’ Day
National Doctors’ Day is celebrated on July 1, in India, to mark the birth and honour the contributions of renowned physician and former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.
The first National Doctors’ Day was celebrated in the year 1991. He was instrumental in establishing institutions like Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, among others. He was awarded with the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961.
National Doctors’ Day 2021
For 2021, the day is to be observed to recognise the efforts of all the doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives at risk in these hard times, whether in main and secondary care settings or in committed Covid care facilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,”On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.”
PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, remembered Dr BC Roy and said, “We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by Covid-19.”
On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.
Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KWw3WTrVAA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic and doctors
Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday said that 798 doctors have lost their lives in the second wave of coronavirus.
The maximum 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by 115 in Bihar.
The IMA has announced the formation of the IMA Benevolent Fund, which will be devoted solely to its member doctors who have died while serving on Covid-19 duty.
According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.
Rohan Aggarwal, 26, a resident doctor treating patients suffering from Covid, looks at a patient's x-ray scan, inside the emergency room of Holy Family Hospital, during his 27-hour shift in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
