Naxal attack in Maharashtra: IED blast kills 15 jawans in Gadchiroli

Suspected leftist insurgents killed at least 15 police and a civilian driver in a landmine attack on two security vehicles on Wednesday in the western state of Maharashtra, police said, as the state celebrated its foundation day.

The incident took place at Dadapur in Kurkheda tehsil, said Shailesh Balkawade, Superintendent of Police,



Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack saying the sacrifices will never be forgotten and perpetrators will not be spared.



Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attack in a Twitter post.

The Maoist insurgents, known as Naxals, have battled the state for decades, saying they are fighting for people left out of a long economic boom in Asia's third-largest economy.



Security forces killed at least 37 Maoist militants last year in Gadchiroli, the same district where Wednesday's attack took place.