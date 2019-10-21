Need 3 more months to finalise rules on social media misuse: Centre to SC

The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court (SC) it needed three more months to finalise the rules on preventing the misuse of social media profiles. In an affidavit filed with the apex court, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has said that though “technology has led to economic growth and societal development, on the other hand, there has been an exponential rise in hate speech, fake news, public order, anti- activities, defamatory postings, and other unlawful activities using Internet/Social media platforms”.

A two-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose had during the last hearing said that government must, within three weeks, come up with the guidelines needed to curb the misuse of social media.

Observing that technology had taken a “dangerous turn”, the two-judge Bench had said social media companies such as WhatsApp, Facebook, among others expressing inability in tracing the origin of morphed photos, pornographic content, or terror messages was a serious concern which the government must look at.

In its affidavit filed on Monday, the government has said that as the internet had emerged as a “potent tool to cause unimaginable disruption to the democratic polity”, there have been several rounds of consultations done to deliberate on the problem. These rules had to be revised so as to effectively regulate social media companies “keeping in view the ever growing threats to individual rights and nation’s integrity, sovereignty, and security”.

The information technology ministry, the affidavit said, has so far had discussions with several other ministries, individuals and other stakeholders. The updated draft containing the suggestions received so far has been received and the government is currently deliberating on it, it said.

There have been several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed in the case, with the earliest being moved before the Madras high court in July 2018. The petitioner, Antony Clement Rubin, had sought directions from the court to ask the government to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar or any other government authorised identity proof for authentication of social media profiles. Other similar PIL sought that Facebook should seek some sort of government authorised identity before allowing any person to open an account on its platform.

The central government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had proposed changes to Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and asked for public comments on the draft amendments that seek to regulate a set of companies that qualify as intermediaries.

The consultation was primarily aimed at the spread of fake news through companies like Facebook-owned WhatsApp. Among other things, the proposed amendments ask the intermediary trace the origin of a fake message. This would mean platforms like WhatsApp would have to weaken their encryption and undermine user privacy. The proposed changes also required an intermediary to provide access to the origin of a message within 72 hours of a government agency making a request for information.

WhatsApp has maintained that tracing the origin of messages would mean breaking end-to-end encryption on the platform, which is what makes WhatsApp a trusted source of communication.

Encryption is the practice of scrambling data to make it unintelligible for even the service providers, and has been an important tool to prevent government snooping. However, it has equally been abused for the spread of fake news and criminal activity. Technologists and privacy experts have always argued that breaking encryption is the first step towards government surveillance on its own citizens.

“Encryption and backdoors can’t go together. There is an argument that there are technical ways to give access to law enforcement agencies when they ask for it. But as long you have built a backdoor, it may lead to unauthorised surveillance and misuse of it by various government and private actors,” said Sarvjeet Singh, Executive Director at the Centre for Communication Governance at Law University Delhi.