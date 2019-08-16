Netflix has hit gold with the gripping second season of 'Sacred Games'

Not long after India bowed out of the Cricket World Cup in July 2019, Indian fans of the sport united on Twitter and went on to petition Netflix to release the second season of Sacred Games early. There wasn’t anything to watch, the tweets sent out a cry for quality content: “Jitna hua hai, utna daaldo (Release whatever is done).” The show’s makers budged only by 12 hours, making the release coincide with the clock striking midnight on Independence Day.

Thankfully, the wait has been worth it. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the second season ...