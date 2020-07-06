New Covid-19 cases drop slightly to 3,827 in Tamil Nadu, 61 deaths reported

JUST IN
T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu reduced marginally on Monday, a day after Chennai was in complete lockdown. According to the State Health Department Tamil Nadu added 3,827 new positive Covid cases. For the past few days, new infections in the state were above 4,000 per day.

Of the total, about 1,747 are from Chennai. Some 33,518 people were tested for the virus.

Totally, 3,793 patients were discharged, while 61 have died.

The total number of cases stands at 114,978, while 66,571 have beenn discharged so far and 1,571 casualties have been reported.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 18:55 IST

