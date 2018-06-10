New Digest: Modi-Xi meet, Lamborghini pushing hard, Trump at G7, and more

JUST IN
Business Standard

From Indian aviation industry woes to Modi and Xi discussing trade, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Modi-Xi meet, Lamborghini pushing hard, Trump on trade war, and more

Seat-share rules set off a war in the skies

The Indian aviation industry is divided over the tweaking of Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDGs), which make it mandatory for airlines to fly between non-profitable, unserved and underserved routes. The proposed guideline change would allow airlines to trade seats between themselves, thereby making it easier for them to comply. Read more

Donald Trump demands end to 'unfair' trade after G7 summit

US President Donald Trump told Group of Seven leaders that the United States wanted a quick end to trade practices that he says have led to an exodus of American companies and jobs to other countries. Read more

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to hold informal summit in India next year

Taking forward the positive momentum in bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today held "very substantive" talks during which they agreed to hold the next informal summit in India next year besides resolving to continue efforts to ensure peace and tranquility along the border. Read more

Lamborghini in pole position in super sports cars market

Ten years after Lamborghini started selling its flashy high-powered sports cars in India, the Volkswagen-owned brand sells the highest number of vehicles in the segment. Read more
First Published: Sun, June 10 2018. 00:00 IST

