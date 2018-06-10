New Digest: Modi-Xi meet, Lamborghini pushing hard, Trump at G7, and more

Seat-share rules set off a war in the skies

The Indian aviation industry is divided over the tweaking of Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDGs), which make it mandatory for to fly between non-profitable, unserved and underserved routes. The proposed guideline change would allow to trade seats between themselves, thereby making it easier for them to comply. Read more

demands end to 'unfair' trade after G7 summit

US President told Group of Seven leaders that the United States wanted a quick end to trade practices that he says have led to an exodus of American companies and jobs to other countries. Read more

Narendra Modi, to hold informal summit in India next year

Taking forward the positive momentum in bilateral ties, Prime Minister and Chinese President today held "very substantive" talks during which they agreed to hold the next informal summit in India next year besides resolving to continue efforts to ensure peace and tranquility along the border. Read more

Lamborghini in pole position in super sports cars market

Ten years after Lamborghini started selling its flashy high-powered sports cars in India, the Volkswagen-owned brand sells the highest number of vehicles in the segment. Read more