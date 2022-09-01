New rules from Sept 1 2022: LPG prices, expressway toll taxes and more

-
-
New rules will be introduced for monetary transactions from September 1, which will influence consumers of all classes. These changes, include Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), property prices, toll prices at Yamuna expressway and a few more.
In this article, we have developed a list of new rules which might have a direct effect on your earnings. So, check out these new changes that will be implemented today.Also read | Explained: Can Droupadi Murmu help bridge Mayurbhanj's development gap?
Pay more toll taxes at Yamuna Expressway
Yamuna Expressway has increased the prices of toll tax from today, September 1. According to the new rules, people have to pay 10 paise more toll per kilometre, while driving a small vehicle. For large commercial vehicles, one must pay 52 paise more toll per kilometre.
Circle rates increased for property in Ghaziabad
You might have to drop your plans of moving to Ghaziabad as the government have increased the circle rate of Ghaziabad from 2 to 4 percent. Kaushambi would have the highest circle rate.
Insurance agents will get lesser money
The Insurance Agents will get reduced premium payments as their commission rates will be lesser. Insurance regulator IRDA has changed the general insurance rules. According to this, the insurance agent will now get only 20 percent commission. Earlier, they used to 30-35 percent commission.
PNB hikes Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 bps
Punjab National Bank has raised the MCLR by 0.05 percent. The hike will be implemented for all tenor loans from September 1. For 1 year, the Estimated Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (EMICLR) will be 7.70 per cent, which was earlier 7.65 per cent.
Commercial Liquid Petroleum Gas(LPG) price reduced
The prices of 19 kilograms of commercial liquified petroleum (LPG) cylinders have been reduced by Rs 91.50 across Delhi and other metros from today. After the latest revision, LPG prices went down to Rs 1,885 in Delhi, Rs 1,844 in Mumbai, Rs 1,995 in Kolkata and Rs 2,045 in Chennai. Check out the table given below to compare prices.
|City
|Previous price (Rs per cylinder)
|Current price (Rs per cylinder)
|Kolkata
|2095.5
|1,995.50.
|Chennai
|2141
|2045
|Mumbai
|1936.5
|1844
|Delhi
|1976
|1885
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 15:53 IST