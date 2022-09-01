New rules from Sept 1 2022: LPG prices, expressway toll taxes and more

New rules will be introduced for monetary transactions from September 1, which will influence consumers of all classes. These changes, include Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), property prices, toll prices at Yamuna expressway and a few more.

In this article, we have developed a list of new rules which might have a direct effect on your earnings. So, check out these new changes that will be implemented today.

Pay more toll taxes at Yamuna Expressway

has increased the prices of toll tax from today, September 1. According to the new rules, people have to pay 10 paise more toll per kilometre, while driving a small vehicle. For large commercial vehicles, one must pay 52 paise more toll per kilometre.

Circle rates increased for property in Ghaziabad

You might have to drop your plans of moving to Ghaziabad as the government have increased the circle rate of Ghaziabad from 2 to 4 percent. Kaushambi would have the highest circle rate.

will get lesser money

The will get reduced premium payments as their commission rates will be lesser. Insurance regulator IRDA has changed the general insurance rules. According to this, the insurance agent will now get only 20 percent commission. Earlier, they used to 30-35 percent commission.

PNB hikes Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 bps

Bank has raised the by 0.05 percent. The hike will be implemented for all tenor loans from September 1. For 1 year, the Estimated Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (EMICLR) will be 7.70 per cent, which was earlier 7.65 per cent.

Commercial Liquid Petroleum Gas(LPG) price reduced

The prices of 19 kilograms of commercial liquified petroleum (LPG) cylinders have been reduced by Rs 91.50 across Delhi and other metros from today. After the latest revision, LPG prices went down to Rs 1,885 in Delhi, Rs 1,844 in Mumbai, Rs 1,995 in Kolkata and Rs 2,045 in Chennai. Check out the table given below to compare prices.





City Previous price (Rs per cylinder) Current price (Rs per cylinder) Kolkata 2095.5 1,995.50. Chennai 2141 2045 Mumbai 1936.5 1844 Delhi 1976 1885

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)