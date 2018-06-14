News Digest: Labour reforms, Airtel-Jio battle, FIFA World Cup, and more

-
ALSO READ
Fifa World Cup 2018: Airtel, Jio to livestream matches for free; here's how
Japan World Cup squad: Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa return to Japan squad
World Cup: Top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers
Senegal World Cup squad: Sadio Mane leads Teranga Lions to Russia
Fifa World Cup 2018: Five players who will take their final bow in Russia
-
Govt wants India Inc to overhaul salaries, proposes higher basic income
The proposal to make basic income a major component of salary could lead to a decline in the take-home pay of workers as contributions towards provident fund, insurance and gratuity may rise alongside a higher tax outgo. Read more
Airtel, Jio to battle for supremacy with fibre-to-home broadband services
The next big battle for telecom companies will be fought over getting consumers to use fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), which offers broadband, voice as well as TV.
The country’s largest telecom company, Bharti Airtel, is aggressively rolling out last-mile connectivity with an ambitious target of reaching over 20 million addressable households in 90-100 cities in the next three years. That is equivalent to a third of the number of direct-to-home (DTH) households in the country. Read more
Gujarat is likely to see one of the largest foreign direct investments (FDI) in recent years with Taiwan's state-run petroleum major China Petroleum Corporation Taiwan (CPC Taiwan) set to come up with Rs 400 billion petrochemical park at the Mundra SEZ. Read more
India, US hope to resolve trade disputes as Suresh Prabhu holds talks
FIFA set to make $6.1 billion from World Cup 2018
China’s men’s national team has played in just one World Cup, in which it finished 31st out of 32 teams. But the nation is playing an essential role in righting the financial ship of FIFA, the governing body for world soccer that has struggled to regain the trust of Western companies in recent years. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU