News digest: Ayushman roll-out, rupee falls, Sebi's FPI norms, and more

Ayushman roll-out in six states on I-Day
The third-floor cabin of Indu Bhushan, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission, or ‘Modicare’, resembles a war room, as the buzz around an Independence Day launch gets louder. Read more
Rupee falls to all-time low, Turkish crisis spooks markets
Bowing to a global rout in currencies on fears of an economic crisis in Turkey, the rupee on Monday nosedived by Rs 1.09 to close at an all-time low of Rs 69.92 against the US dollar. It was biggest single-day fall in almost five years. Read more
Amazon told to set up server in India
The government has asked American e-commerce major Amazon to set up a server in India as it looks to prevent unbridled migration of the personal data of customers. Read more
Sebi’s FPI norms put billions of inflows at risk
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to club the investment limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchasing Indian shares based on the identity of beneficial owners may jeopardise billions of dollars coming into India from offshore funds. Read more
