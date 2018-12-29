News digest: Capital norms, stock markets, luxury products biz, and more

RBI says haste in easing norms for banks harmful to economy



The Reserve Bank of India on Friday warned that any haste in relaxing rules for capital adequacy and risk weights when defaults were high and provisions low was harmful for economy. Read more



Small companies struggle to stay afloat as bigger peers race ahead

The recent recovery in and profits has bypassed firms at the bottom of India’s corporate pyramid, and many of them are now struggling to stay afloat or going through a decline. Read more





From TCIL to RCIL, Cabinet okays listing of seven PSUs on stock exchanges



The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Friday approved the listing of seven public sector undertakings (PSUs) on the Read more



From shoes to watches, luxury biz witnesses headwinds, but chugs along



With customers dwindling at stores, the business in India seems to have witnessed a sort of a slowdown. Read more



India beats most in 2018; Sensex rises nearly 6%



India is set to end 2018 as the best-performing Asian market and the best-performing major global market after Brazil. Read more