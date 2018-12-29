JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

AAP says will contest Lok Sabha elections in states to defeat BJP
Business Standard

News digest: Capital norms, stock markets, luxury products biz, and more

India is set to end 2018 as the best-performing Asian market and the best-performing major global market after Brazil

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India
FILE PHOTO: A security personnel member stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

RBI says haste in easing norms for banks harmful to economy

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday warned that any haste in relaxing rules for capital adequacy and risk weights when defaults were high and provisions low was harmful for economy. Read more


Small companies struggle to stay afloat as bigger peers race ahead

The recent recovery in corporate revenues and profits has bypassed firms at the bottom of India’s corporate pyramid, and many of them are now struggling to stay afloat or going through a decline. Read more

From TCIL to RCIL, Cabinet okays listing of seven PSUs on stock exchanges

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Friday approved the listing of seven public sector undertakings (PSUs) on the stock exchanges. Read more

From shoes to watches, luxury biz witnesses headwinds, but chugs along

With customers dwindling at stores, the luxury products business in India seems to have witnessed a sort of a slowdown. Read more

India beats most global markets in 2018; Sensex rises nearly 6%

India is set to end 2018 as the best-performing Asian market and the best-performing major global market after Brazil. Read more
First Published: Sat, December 29 2018. 03:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements