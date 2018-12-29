News digest: Capital norms, stock markets, luxury products biz, and more

-
RBI says haste in easing norms for banks harmful to economy
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday warned that any haste in relaxing rules for capital adequacy and risk weights when defaults were high and provisions low was harmful for economy. Read more
Small companies struggle to stay afloat as bigger peers race ahead
The recent recovery in corporate revenues and profits has bypassed firms at the bottom of India’s corporate pyramid, and many of them are now struggling to stay afloat or going through a decline. Read more
From TCIL to RCIL, Cabinet okays listing of seven PSUs on stock exchanges
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Friday approved the listing of seven public sector undertakings (PSUs) on the stock exchanges. Read more
From shoes to watches, luxury biz witnesses headwinds, but chugs along
With customers dwindling at stores, the luxury products business in India seems to have witnessed a sort of a slowdown. Read more
India beats most global markets in 2018; Sensex rises nearly 6%
India is set to end 2018 as the best-performing Asian market and the best-performing major global market after Brazil. Read more
