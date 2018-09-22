News digest: Friday scare for markets, Rafale deal, IL&FS mess, and more

Friday scare for markets

The stock markets on Friday witnessed one of the most volatile days this decade as the benchmark Sensex swung nearly 1,500 points, or 4 per cent, in intra-day trade. The source of volatility was a crash in stocks of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), led by (DHFL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

FinancialServices CEO, 5 directors quit

Heads have started rolling at the crisis-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group. Ramesh Bawa, managing director and chief executive of Financial Services (IFIN), has resigned, the group informed the stock exchanges on Friday, adding that he did not cite any reason.

allows NRIs, resident Indians to take route

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday diluted its controversial circular issued on April 10, which laid down the know-your-client (KYC) and ownership norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Made in India handsets ring true, but there’s a catch

Many got to click selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday when he decided to take the airport-bound metro rail for an event in the capital. Soon after in his address, the PM referred to mobile handsets that made those selfies possible, pointing out how those phones are turning around the manufacturing fortunes of India.

Hollande: India proposed for rafale deal

The government's repeated denials that Anil Ambani's Group got special favours in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters were on Friday challenged, with former French president François revealing that New Delhi nominated Ambani as the Indian offset partner.