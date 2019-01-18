News digest: I-T holds back Rs 20,000 cr, RIL's profit rises 8.8%, and more

I-T holds back Rs 20,000 crore in tax refunds

The income-tax (I-T) department has decided not to release many high-value refunds claimed by corporates and public sector units for the financial year 2016-17, citing reasons such as discrepancies in the credit of tax deducted at source (TDS), carry forward losses, and pending tax demand for the previous years, said two sources privy to the development. Read more

Centre looking at options to boost farmer income: Singh

Just days before the interim Budget for 2019, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday said the NDA government was looking at newer ways to boost farmers’ income and, in the past more than four years, changed the focus of policies from being production-centric to income-centric. Read more

Goyal sets terms for Rs 700-crore infusion

A day after Jet Airways’ foreign partner Etihad Airways told lenders that promoter Naresh Goyal must not keep more than a 22 per cent stake and that he should have no role in running the airline, the man at the centre of the controversy has hit back. Read more

Adani partners Germany’s BASF for Rs 16,000-cr petrochem foray

Foraying into petrochemicals, the Adani group has announced a joint venture with German major BASF SE for setting up manufacturing units in acrylics at Rs 16,000 crore at the former’s Mundra port in Gujarat. Read more

Online content platforms bat for self-regulation

Major online content platforms, or over-the-top (OTT) service providers, are pushing for self-regulation in the absence of specific guidelines for such content in the country. Read more

RIL’s Q3 profit rises 8.8% to Rs 10,251 cr

Oil to telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a net profit of Rs 10,251 crore for the December quarter, a rise of 8.8 per cent. Read more