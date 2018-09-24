News digest: IL&FS crisis, Ayushman Bharat, scooters lose speed, and more

-
Japan’s Orix keen on majority IL&FS stake
Orix Corporation of Japan, which owns 23.54 per cent in crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), is keen to acquire a majority stake in the infrastructure development and finance company. It wants to infuse fresh capital into the company from overseas so that it can meet its financial obligations. Read more
Now, Rs 500,000 health cover for 500 million
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Ranchi. The scheme aims at providing tertiary health care of up to Rs 500,000 for 500 million. Treatment for all beneficiaries started on Sunday across the country. Read more
Scooters lose speed, growth rate slips to single digit after 7 years
Wonder which automobile segment is clocking lowest growth this year? No, it is not the motorcycle, the three-wheeler, or the light commercial vehicle. It is the scooter, a product that saw at least seven consecutive years of strong double-digit growth until 2017-18 (FY18). Read more
Ten years on, Singur is still a wasteland
Thirty-four-old Samit Ghosh works at a pharmacy of Swasthya Nivas Nursing Home in Singur. It’s not the kind of job he had dreamt of 10 years back while training at the Tata Motors’ plant before it decided to pull out. But on October 3, 2008, Tata Motors pulled the plug on manufacturing the Nano out of Bengal, leaving behind a rubble of dashed hopes. Read more
