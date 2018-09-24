JUST IN
News digest: IL&FS crisis, Ayushman Bharat, scooters lose speed, and more

IL&FS and its subsidiaries have defaulted on repayment to lenders in the current month and the group is facing severe liquidity crisis

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Japan’s Orix keen on majority IL&FS stake

Orix Corporation of Japan, which owns 23.54 per cent in crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), is keen to acquire a majority stake in the infrastructure development and finance company. It wants to infuse fresh capital into the company from overseas so that it can meet its financial obligations. Read more


Now, Rs 500,000 health cover for 500 million

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Ranchi. The scheme aims at providing tertiary health care of up to Rs 500,000 for 500 million. Treatment for all beneficiaries started on Sunday across the country. Read more

Scooters lose speed, growth rate slips to single digit after 7 years

Wonder which automobile segment is clocking lowest growth this year? No, it is not the motorcycle, the three-wheeler, or the light commercial vehicle. It is the scooter, a product that saw at least seven consecutive years of strong double-digit growth until 2017-18 (FY18). Read more

Ten years on, Singur is still a wasteland

Thirty-four-old Samit Ghosh works at a pharmacy of Swasthya Nivas Nursing Home in Singur. It’s not the kind of job he had dreamt of 10 years back while training at the Tata Motors’ plant before it decided to pull out. But on October 3, 2008, Tata Motors pulled the plug on manufacturing the Nano out of Bengal, leaving behind a rubble of dashed hopes. Read more
