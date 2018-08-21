News digest: IL&FS to cut loans, trouble for Jet Airways, and more

-
IL&FS Financial told to cut loans to group firms
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked IL&FS Financial Services to reduce debt exposure in all IL&FS group entities by March 2019, in conformity with the regulations on group debt exposure for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Read more
Jet faces MCA probe on siphoning of funds
The corporate affairs ministry is probing allegations of fund siphoning at Jet Airways, the country’s second-largest domestic airline by market share. “The probe is at a crucial stage. Read more
IITs, HRD minister veto ministry’s proposal to scrap JEE Advanced
The human resource development ministry’s plan to scrap JEE Advanced — the joint entrance examinations for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — for easing admissions has been vetoed by the IIT Council, and by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar himself. Read more
PMS ticket size may go up fourfold
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering doubling or even quadrupling the minimum ticket size for investment in portfolio management services (PMS) schemes. Read more
