News digest: India's richest promoters, IL&FS mess, Sensex falls, and more

promoters lose Rs 1.7 trillion, but a rich year for tycoons still





Year 2018 has not been great for promoters of because their combined wealth declined 6 per cent after two years of double-digit growth in net worth.



Sensex slumps 689 points amid global sell-off following Fed rate hike





The domestic stock market fell sharply on Friday amid losses across global equities, after an increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, despite a worsening economic outlook, hurt risk appetite.



Govt moves to re-open IL&FS group's balance sheets for suspected corruption





The corporate affairs ministry on Thursday moved the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to reopen the books of debt-ridden IL&FS Group and its subsidiaries for the past five years to probe financial mismanagement.





in talks to acquire nearest rival in budget hotel sector

SoftBank-funded start-up OYO, the largest Indian hotel brand by the number of rooms, is in talks to acquire Treebo Hotels, its nearest rival in the domestic budget hotel space.



Govt's 'snooping' order sets off political storm, rocks Parliament



The Narendra Modi government's late night order authorising 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt information contained in "any" computer system rocked Parliament on Friday.