Woman scribe makes failed bid to visit Sabarimala; Kerala observes strike
News digest: Indian IT firms, PSB executives, textile output, and more

From rising wealth to migrants' exodus from Gujarat, BS brings you the top stories

Wealth rising, but not everyone sharing this growth

The latest global wealth study by Credit Suisse highlights the lopsided growth in India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy. While the country ranks sixth globally in terms of the ultra-rich population — those with wealth in excess of $50 million — it is also one of the highest contributors to the world’s adult population with base-tier wealth (less than $10,000, or about Rs 730,000). Read More


Slowing spends cast shadow on Indian IT firms
IT services spending worldwide in 2019 is projected to cross $1 trillion (Rs 73.5 trillion) — for the first time to have done so — but that does not call for a celebration for the export-driven IT services industry in India yet. Read More

Korn Ferry to help Banks Board Bureau select top PSB executives
Two global personnel advisory firms, Korn Ferry and Egon Zehnder, will assist the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) to assess people for top jobs and in leadership development at public sector banks (PSBs). Read More

Migrants’ exodus from Gujarat hits textile output
The exodus of Hindi-speaking migrant workers from Gujarat, following a series of violent attacks on them, could lead to a decline in India’s textile output by 10-15 per cent this year. Read More

Court agrees to hear M J Akbar defamation case
A Delhi court on Thursday agreed to hear the criminal defamation case filed by M J Akbar against a journalist who has accused him of sexual harassment. A criminal defamation case, compared to a civil defamation suit, is significant as an accused can be sent to jail if found guilty. Section 500 of the IPC says an accused may be awarded a two-year jail term or fine or both.Read More
