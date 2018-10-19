News digest: Indian IT firms, PSB executives, textile output, and more

-
ALSO READ
Two global firms to help BBB select, train the right men for top PSB jobs
#MeToo impact: M J Akbar steps down amid sexual harassment allegations
An untenable position
News Digest: NTPC to buy stressed assets, Akbar quits, stocks fall, & more
News digest: Data privacy, Ayushman Bharat, US-China trade war, and more
-
Wealth rising, but not everyone sharing this growth
The latest global wealth study by Credit Suisse highlights the lopsided growth in India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy. While the country ranks sixth globally in terms of the ultra-rich population — those with wealth in excess of $50 million — it is also one of the highest contributors to the world’s adult population with base-tier wealth (less than $10,000, or about Rs 730,000). Read More
Slowing spends cast shadow on Indian IT firms
Korn Ferry to help Banks Board Bureau select top PSB executives
Two global personnel advisory firms, Korn Ferry and Egon Zehnder, will assist the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) to assess people for top jobs and in leadership development at public sector banks (PSBs). Read More
Migrants’ exodus from Gujarat hits textile output
The exodus of Hindi-speaking migrant workers from Gujarat, following a series of violent attacks on them, could lead to a decline in India’s textile output by 10-15 per cent this year. Read More
Court agrees to hear M J Akbar defamation case
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU