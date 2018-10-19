News digest: Indian IT firms, PSB executives, textile output, and more

Wealth rising, but not everyone sharing this growth



The latest global wealth study by highlights the lopsided growth in India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy. While the country ranks sixth globally in terms of the ultra-rich population — those with wealth in excess of $50 million — it is also one of the highest contributors to the world’s adult population with base-tier wealth (less than $10,000, or about Rs 730,000). Read More







to help select top PSB executives

Two global personnel advisory firms, and Egon Zehnder, will assist the (BBB) to assess people for top jobs and in leadership development at public sector banks (PSBs).



Migrants' exodus from Gujarat hits textile output

The exodus of Hindi-speaking migrant workers from Gujarat, following a series of violent attacks on them, could lead to a decline in India’s textile output by 10-15 per cent this year.



