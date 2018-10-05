News digest: Mayhem on D-Street, fuel price cut, IL&FS crisis, and more

Mayhem continues on D-Street: crashes 806 pts; hits record low



Indian equities slid to their lowest levels in three months on Thursday as a falling rupee, surging global crude oil prices, and weak global cues continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The fell to an all-time low of 73.6 against the dollar, down more than 13 per cent this year, making it the worst-performing currency in Asia. The rise in inflationary pressures could compel the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise interest rates on Friday, say experts. Read more

Modi govt blinks, reduces on petrol, by Rs 2.5 a litre



Facing widespread discontent over the steep rise in in recent months, the Union government on Thursday bit the proverbial bullet and cut the on petroleum products by Rs 1.50 a litre with immediate effect. Additionally, state-owned (OMCs) have reduced the prices by Rs 1 a litre. This is the first time in more than four years that prices of either or are being controlled. Read more

The government-appointed board at debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) hit the ground running and said it would take steps to preserve the value of the group.

The situation at is more complicated than what was anticipated so far, said the newly constituted seven-member board of directors on Thursday after a five-hour meeting.

While the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in its petition that had 169 group companies under its structure, the new board said the group comprised 348 entities which is “significantly larger than what we had originally been aware of”. Read more

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday granted an opportunity to and to clear dues for non-performing assets (NPAs) in two weeks to be eligible to bid for Essar Steel.



For Numetal, this is a significant departure from the Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) order, which had found its second bid valid. The tribunal had directed Arcelor to clear its dues within three days to become eligible. Read more

Chanda Kochhar, facing a probe for charges of wrongdoing in giving loans, has quit as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank, after heading the private lender for nearly a decade.



has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi MD and CEO for a five-year term.

The market took the development positively as the bank’s stock gained 4.07 per cent over the previous close, while the declined 2.24 per cent.

Kochhar has been on long leave to facilitate the independent investigation, which is being conducted by former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna. Read more