News digest: No-cost EMIs, FM's take on RBI, Apple's next launches and more

How no-cost EMIs are dramatically changing e-commerce landscape
No-cost equated monthly instalments (EMIs) offered to consumers by credit card companies and NBFCs are dramatically changing the e-commerce landscape.
As much as 20 per cent of the gross merchandise value (GMV) of sales made on e-commerce platforms is being financed through the no-cost EMI route. Just two years ago, the share of such sales was 4 to 5 per cent, according to estimates by finance and e-commerce companies that Business Standard spoke to.
E-commerce major Amazon.com said that during its big sale that concluded this month, as much as three of the four EMIs taken by consumers were no-cost EMIs. Read moreGovt-regulator consultation the way to go, says FM Arun Jaitley
A day after Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya cautioned that the governments that did not respect their central bank's independence would incur the wrath of financial markets, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said regulators must have a wide range of high-quality consultations with all stakeholders. Read moreFood and beverages drive revenues for multiplexes; PVR posts 25% growth
The movie exhibition business is still largely dependent on the kind of films released every Friday, but multiplexes are tweaking their strategy to derive more from consumers.
Exhibitors are pushing filmgoers to have more food and beverages on their premises at a time when the chorus of people in favour of outside food into cinema halls is growing.
In July-September, growth of food and beverages (F&B) revenue for PVR and Inox Leisure was the highest in nine quarters at 25 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively. Read more
What to expect When Apple releases new iPads and Macs next week
Apple Inc is about to give two product lines much needed upgrades after the gadgets slipped into the towering shadow of the iPhone.
On Tuesday, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant will take the stage in Brooklyn, New York, to unveil new Mac computers and iPad tablets. The theme of the event is "making," and it will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music -- both clues to how Apple plans to reignite sales of the products. Read more
