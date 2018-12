News digest: Noel may join Tata Trusts, RBI keeps rate unchanged, and more

There could be a rethink at the $103-billion salt-to-software Tata group on Noel Tata, chairman of Trent and managing director of Tata International. As Tata Trusts, a cluster of charitable organisations that controls 66 per cent of Tata Sons, looks to rejig its composition, the induction of Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata, is being considered in a significant departure from the past, sources in the group said. Read more

Jet promoters close to a deal with lenders

The promoters of Jet Airways are close to striking a deal with a consortium of their lenders, led by SBI, to get the troubled firm out of financial stress. The lenders have agreed in principle to convert part of their loans into equity under the proposed debt restructuring plan, banking sources said.