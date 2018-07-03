News digest: NPA mess, pharma mkt, ICICI Pru MF, in-flight calls, and more

Govt shuns bad bank, opts for AMC route



In its much-awaited recommendations, a panel of public sector bankers has suggested against setting up a bad bank and instead came up with a five-pronged strategy to resolve non-performing assets (NPAs), depending on the amount of stressed assets.

Read more. directs Prudential MF to refund Rs 2.4 billion to five schemes



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a directive to Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) for allegedly violating the MF code of conduct by making a large investment in the initial public offering (IPO) of its group firm Securities. The investment allowed the IPO to meet a minimum subscription requirement, without which it would have failed. Read More As the government plans to overhaul the existing system of fixing drug prices, one of the amendments (of the Drug Price Control Order, (DPCO) 2013), that is under active consideration is to remove reference to specific strength (like 5 mg, 10 mg, etc) forms of a drug. If this happens, almost a quarter of the Rs 1.2-trillion in value terms would come under price control, from around 17 per cent now. Read more The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has refused to grant an exemption to foreign airlines seeking to offer in-flight connectivity on their own terms, it is learnt. A number of foreign airlines, which are currently providing in-flight connectivity abroad, had approached DoT asking for relaxations ahead of a government policy on the subject. Read more The Bajajs, Munjals, have long been automobile billionaires. But the list is rapidly expanding. A booming automobile industry has created four new billionaire promoters in the last 20 months and a fifth businessman is likely to join the league when Varroc Engineering lists next week. Based on the value of shareholding, promoters of tyremakers Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) and Balkrishna Industries, and component makers Minda Industries and Endurance Technologies are now