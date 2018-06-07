News digest: RBI monetary policy review, Mandsaur anniversary, and more

RBI increases by 25 bps to 6.25%; maintains neutral stance

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) on Wednesday unanimously voted for a rate hike, citing the fear of inflation, partly flared by the recent spike in crude oil prices. The hike in policy to 6.25 per cent from 6 per cent was contrary to market expectation that the central bank will hold rates and the unanimous decision came as a surprise to the markets.

Even one homebuyer can now drag errant builder to NCLT: Govt ordinance

Even one homebuyer can drag an errant builder into the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), says the government after an Ordinance promulgated on Wednesday empowered homebuyers to do so.

Zomato to rejig top brass in next 6 months as investors look for change

Country's oldest food tech and online restaurant discovery and food delivery portal Zomato might be heading for a major rejig in its senior management over the next six months, sources close to the company said.

becomes political battlefield as Rahul blows election bugle

A year after five farmers were killed in police firing in Pipliyamandi in the district, President on Wednesday launched his party's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, slated for November, by promising that his party would write off farm loans within 10 days of forming a government in Bhopal.




