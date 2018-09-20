News digest: Samara-Amazon bags More, YES Bank MD's tenure, and more

-
ALSO READ
Samara-Amazon bags Aditya Birla Group retail chain 'More' for Rs 42 bn
Birlas stare at Rs 70-bn loss on sale of grocery store brand More
Samara Capital to buy more firms to create platforms for retail, logistics
Why More has failed to fulfil Aditya Birla group's retail sector dream
Amazon runs into copyright issues over its flagship campaign 'Apni Dukaan'
-
Samara-Amazon bags More for Rs 42 billion
Almost 11 years after setting up the food and grocery retail business, Aditya Birla Group on Wednesday signed a deal to sell Aditya Birla Retail (ABRL) to home-grown private equity fund Samara Capital and global e-commerce giant Amazon. Read more
Amazon in a spot over ‘Apni Dukaan’ tagline
Amazon India’s flagship campaign ‘Apni Dukaan’, to connect with customers in the remotest parts of the country, could run into copyright issues. Read more
Rana Kapoor can stay as MD till Jan 31: RBI
YES Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Kapoor will have to step down from his position early next year. Read more
Uniform standards for pharma units soon
There may soon be uniform regulatory standards for manufacturing units of the pharmaceuticals industry in the country as the government gets ready to join the Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme. Read more
Jio, Airtel among bidders for Aircel fibre business
Leading Indian telcom companies Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, private equity fund AION Capital Partners, a joint venture between Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture, and I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment firm, have bid for Aircel's fibre assets.Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU