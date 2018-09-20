JUST IN
Sebi announces changes to the composition of credit rating agencies
News digest: Samara-Amazon bags More, YES Bank MD's tenure, and more

Aditya Birla Group exits food and grocery retail business

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Samara-Amazon bags More for Rs 42 billion

Almost 11 years after setting up the food and grocery retail business, Aditya Birla Group on Wednesday signed a deal to sell Aditya Birla Retail (ABRL) to home-grown private equity fund Samara Capital and global e-commerce giant Amazon. Read more

Amazon in a spot over ‘Apni Dukaan’ tagline

Amazon India’s flagship campaign ‘Apni Dukaan’, to connect with customers in the remotest parts of the country, could run into copyright issues. Read more

Rana Kapoor can stay as MD till Jan 31: RBI

YES Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Kapoor will have to step down from his position early next year. Read more

Uniform standards for pharma units soon

There may soon be uniform regulatory standards for manufacturing units of the pharmaceuticals industry in the country as the government gets ready to join the Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme. Read more


Jio, Airtel among bidders for Aircel fibre business

Leading Indian telcom companies Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, private equity fund AION Capital Partners, a joint venture between Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture, and I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment firm, have bid for Aircel's fibre assets.Read more


