News digest: Videocon case, Taj Mansingh auction, IBC Ordinance, and more

-
ALSO READ
News digest: Videocon loan case, IBC panel, highway construction, and more
Even one homebuyer can now drag errant builder to NCLT: Govt ordinance
Videocon Industries moves Bombay HC against SBI, RBI; hearing today
States where there're issues, we should correct our course: Piyush Goyal
News digest: Rising fuel prices, Videocon case, Sterlite protest and more
-
Videocon case: ICICI Bank, Kochhar miss Sebi deadline, ask for more time
ICICI Bank and its managing director and chief executive officer, Chanda Kochhar, have sought more time to respond to a show-cause notice served by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). According to sources, they have written to the regulator, requesting it to share documents on the basis of which the notice was served. The deadline to respond to the notice was Thursday. Read more Taj Mansingh Hotel auction flops, Indian Hotels Company sole bidder
The New Delhi Municipal Council’s ambitious plan to auction the Taj Mansingh Hotel has almost drawn a blank, with only Tata group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the current operator, bidding for the property. The NDMC will now have to conduct a fresh round of auction for the luxury hotel, thereby delaying the process by at least several months. Read more
Piyush Goyal meets chief executives of 15 PSBs today to draw up road map
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will meet the chief executives of 15 public sector banks (PSBs) in Mumbai on Friday, at a time when talk related to merging banks gathers steam within the government machinery. Read more
IBC Ordinance: Dalmia may appeal to NCLT or courts, citing govt's stand
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Ordinance, promulgated on Wednesday, bans late bids in order to resolve the impasse in cases such as Binani Cement, where UltraTech Cement and Dalmia Bharat are currently fighting a pitched legal battle over the Birla company’s late bid. Read more
Sony Pictures eyes Rs 2 billion payoff from Fifa World Cup 2018 fever
Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the cluster of sports channels under Sony Pictures Network India (SPN), could be looking at a Rs 2 billion payoff from the FIFA World Cup 2018. This is the ad-sales and on-air sponsorship money that the broadcaster is targeting this edition, a jump of over 50 per cent from the last one, according to persons in the know. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU