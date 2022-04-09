News LIVE: Pakistan parliament to decide PM Imran Khan's fate today

Live news updates: Pakistan’s parliament is slated to convene on Saturday to vote on removing as prime minister, an official notice said on Friday, potentially cutting short his term as leader. Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled late on Thursday that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is widely expected to lose, meaning he would be ousted from office. The lower house of parliament has been convened for a session on Saturday at 10:30 am (11 am IST).

A missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered Friday, killing at least 50 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive in the country's east, Ukrainian authorities said.

A day after Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council amid its invasion of Ukraine, the on Friday said it does not anticipate the same for in the Security Council where it is a veto-wielding Permanent Member.