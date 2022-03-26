News LIVE: Russian forces to now focus on the liberation of Donbas

- Mixed reviews on CUET: Fair competition, but a shift in focus
Neighbours try to extinguish the fire of a house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Live news updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but says Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace. In his nightly video address to the nation Friday, Zelenskyy appeared to be responding to Col. Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, who said Russian forces would now focus on the main goal, the liberation of Donbas.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. After the annual budget, the minister will present the Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2012-22.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold his first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Protem speaker Ramapati Shastri in Raj Bhawan at 11 am.
The main tasks of the first stage of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have been completed in general, the Russian military has said. "The combat potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been significantly reduced," said Sergei Rudskoy, first Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, on Friday. "Our forces and means will concentrate on the main thing -- the complete liberation of Donbas," he added.
