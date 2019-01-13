Newsmaker: Meet Saumitra Khan, a rebellion is brewing in Trinamool Congress

Saumitra Khan, a Lok Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from West Bengal’s Bishnupur constituency (that falls in Bankura district), resigned from the party and his seat, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Khan, in 2014, won the seat by a margin of nearly 150,000 votes, defeating the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M).

Bishnupur is a reserved Scheduled Caste (SC) seat. But does this defection even matter to the TMC? Although as many as 1,600 grassroot TMC ...