Newsmaker: Pravin Gaikwad, the new-age Maratha warrior

Periods of heightened political polarisation and caste-based social movements in India have two outcomes, say political analysts: regime change and/or the emergence of new political leaders.

The simmering Maratha agitation in Maharashtra has not resulted in the first, but Pravin Gaikwad is undoubtedly a leader to watch as the country heads towards general elections. Gaikwad, 48, has risen from being a member of the Maratha Mahasangh, an organisation that champions the cause of the disaffected Maratha community, to running not one, but multiple community organisations in the state. ...