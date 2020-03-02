JUST IN
Nirbhaya gangrape case: SC rejects curative plea of death row convict

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict

BS Web Team/PTI  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
The Supreme court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President. | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict.

Other members of the bench were justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

The Supreme Court has already rejected the curative petitions of the remaining three convicts.

A fresh death warrant has also been issued for the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh -- setting the time of their hanging at 6 am on March 3 at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The mercy petitions of three convicts -- Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay -- have already been dismissed by the President.

The apex court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President.

Akshay has not yet challenged the rejection of his mercy petition.

The four were convicted in the brutal gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.
First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 11:48 IST

