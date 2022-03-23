No more Covid curbs under Disaster Management Act after March 31: MHA

-
Two years after the pandemic broke out and the country went into a mega-lockdown, the Union Home Ministry has decided to end all its Covid-19 containment measures on March 31, and has said that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.
However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier. States and Union territories too can periodically issue standard operating procedures (SoPs) and advisories for containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including following Covid appropriate behaviour.
“After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for Covid containment measures,” Ajay Bhalla, Union home secretary said in the communication.
He added that after the expiry of the existing order (issued on February 25) on March 31, no further orders will be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
“I would, therefore, advise all the States and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing the issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures,” Bhalla said.
On March 24, 2020 the Central government had issued first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for the containment of Covid19 in the country. These orders have continued to be modified from time to time.
In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states, Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic – such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact-tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure etc.
Bhalla also said that the general public now has much ‘higher level of awareness on the Covid appropriate behaviour’.
Union Health Ministry advisories on Covid containment measures, including wearing of masks, hand hygiene etc, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.
The Home Secretary, however, said that in view of the nature of the disease, people still need to remain watchful of the situation. Also, whenever there is any surge in the number of cases observed, states may consider taking prompt and proactive action at local level, as advised by the Union Health Ministry from time to time, the MHA said in the letter.
Meanwhile, states and union territories too have developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed specific plans for managing the pandemic, Bhalla noted.
Over the last seven weeks or so, there has been a steep decline in the number of Covid cases in India.
The total caseload in India now stands at 23,913 only (as of March 22), and the daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28 per cent, Bhalla said.
