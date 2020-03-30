JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Body suits, sanitizers, and N99 masks: DRDO gears up to fight coronavirus
Business Standard

No shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG amid coronavirus lockdown: HPCL chairman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus

ANI 

Petrol pump
A closed petrol pump during janata curfew, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj on Sunday. photo:pti

There is no shortage of petroleum products especially petrol, diesel, and LPG amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, said Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana on Sunday.

"I want to assure the public that there is no shortage of petroleum products especially petrol, diesel, and LPG. Refineries, bottling plants, import terminals, normal terminals and depots are functioning normally," Surana told ANI.
 

"Our staff are trying their best to make sure that essential commodities like petrol, diesel and LPG reach the public as per their requirement. I request everyone to not panic buy. There is no shortage of products," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
First Published: Mon, March 30 2020. 09:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU