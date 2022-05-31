No VC hearings in the Supreme Court today; physical hearings to continue

The of India issued a notice on Tuesday morning stating that no hearing would take place through video conferencing mode due to non-availability of internet services.

"Take notice that due to non-availability of internet services, today I.E., on 31-05-2022 (Tuesday), the hearing of the matters will take place through physical mode only. The inconvenience caused in this regard is regretted", the notice read.

Delhi was hit by a thunderstorm on Monday evening, leading to several parts of the national capital facing blackouts. Electricity poles, wires, and trees were damaged in the storm.

The instances of power disruption in the city were primarily due to felling of trees and branches on overhead electricity lines and poles, an official of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL said.

Among seveal other cases, the today will hear the Damodar Valley Corporation Versus Ltd case.

The Supreme Court in late April dismissed DVC's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court direction to pay Rs 898 crore dues it owed R-Infra, but granted a time of four weeks to comply with the directions.

“After hearing the learned senior counsel for the parties, we are not inclined to interfere with the judgment of the High Court. Both the Special Leave Petitions are dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of.