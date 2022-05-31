No VC hearings in the Supreme Court today; physical hearings to continue

-
ALSO READ
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
From QUAD summit to Gyanvapi case hearing, here're top news on May 23
Positive indications? 'Neutral' La Nina may bring normal monsoon this year
Southwest monsoon over entire country expected to be 'normal' in 2022: IMD
Monsoon to hit Kerala coast on May 27, quickest in last 5 years: IMD
-
The Supreme Court of India issued a notice on Tuesday morning stating that no hearing would take place through video conferencing mode due to non-availability of internet services.
"Take notice that due to non-availability of internet services, today I.E., on 31-05-2022 (Tuesday), the hearing of the matters will take place through physical mode only. The inconvenience caused in this regard is regretted", the Supreme Court notice read.
Delhi was hit by a thunderstorm on Monday evening, leading to several parts of the national capital facing blackouts. Electricity poles, wires, and trees were damaged in the storm.
The instances of power disruption in the city were primarily due to felling of trees and branches on overhead electricity lines and poles, an official of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL said.
Among seveal other cases, the Supreme Court today will hear the Damodar Valley Corporation Versus Reliance Infrastructure Ltd case.
The Supreme Court in late April dismissed DVC's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court direction to pay Rs 898 crore dues it owed R-Infra, but granted a time of four weeks to comply with the directions.
“After hearing the learned senior counsel for the parties, we are not inclined to interfere with the judgment of the High Court. Both the Special Leave Petitions are dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU