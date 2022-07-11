North to western India to get scattered rainfall during next five days: IMD

-
A low pressure area lies over coastal areas of south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh and neighborhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
It added that the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position.
An east-west shear zone runs roughly along 20 degrees north in lower and mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height across North Peninsular India.
An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast.
Here is a breakdown of what states can expect on the weather front on July 9, 2022.
Rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings-
Here are some of the following things that can happen in some states:
Scattered/fairly rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over:
- Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan during next five days
Isolated/scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over:
- Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days
Isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over:
- Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days
Widespread rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 4-5 days
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Uttarakhand during July 11-12
Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Saurashtra and Kutch and Marathwada on July 11, 12
- Coastal Karnataka on July 14, 15
- Kerala and Mahe during July 13-15
- Interior Karnataka on July 11
- West Madhya Pradesh on July 12
- East Madhya Pradesh on July 11
- Odisha during July 12-15
- Vidarbha on July 13
- Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Chhattisgarh on July 12, 13
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh July 13-15
- East Rajasthan during 11-15
- Jammu and Kashmir on July 11
- Himachal Pradesh during July 11-13
- Uttarakhand during July 11-15
Isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Telangana during July 11-12
- Gujarat, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa during July 11-15
- Saurashtra and Kutch during July 13-15
- Coastal Karnataka during July 11-13
- Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 11
- Vidarbha during July 11-12
