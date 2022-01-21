Not at odds with merit: Supreme Court upholds OBC quota in NEET

The on Thursday upheld 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 per cent to economically weaker sections (EWS) in All India quota (AIQ) seats in medical courses, saying that reservation is not at odds with the merit rather furthers its distributive impact.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said competitive examinations do not reflect economic social advantage, which is accrued to some classes, Bar & Bench has reported.

The court in its latest order said the scheme of AIQ was devised to allot seats in State-run medical institutions.