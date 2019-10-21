Not going to stop the construction of metro car shed work in Aarey: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that it was not going to stop the construction of metro car shed in the Aarey colony area in Mumbai. The apex court, however, said that its standing order to not cut any more trees would continue. A two-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit a status report with pictures and details of the plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area. The matter will be next heard in November.

During the last hearing on October 7, the apex court had barred further felling of trees in the area and had ordered the release of all detained activists. The order by the top court had come following a submission by the BMC that it had already cut the trees that were required to be cut for the building of the metro car shed.

The SC had convened a special bench to hear the matter after a group of students had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, seeking a stay on the felling of trees in Aarey Colony. The letter petition had stated that Rail Corporation (MMRCL) had felled as many as 2,100 trees in the area from Friday night, hours after a judgment of the Bombay High court had refused to set aside the Mumbai municipal corporation’s decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees. The students had also alleged that Mumbai Police had lathicharged protesters peacefully opposing the felling of trees by MMRCL and Mumbai municipal authorities. The letter had said that of the 3,300 trees at the proposed location of the Metro car shed, nearly 2,100 had been axed. These trees are on the banks of Mithi River in Mumbai. Their absence could lead to flooding, the letter had stated.