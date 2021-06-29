EU official says agency hasn't got Covishield approval request: Report

The European Medical Agency (EMA) has not received any request for approval of Covishield in its vaccine certificate list, news agency ANI reported citing an EU official.

"Concerning a possible EMA authorisation for Covishield, as of yesterday, the EMA stated that it had not received a request for approval. It will examine any such request when received, as per its procedures," the official was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The EU digital certificate is meant to facilitate safe free movement during the pandemic within the region. It will serve as proof that a person was vaccinated and received a negative test result or recovered from it. It is not a pre-condition to travel," he further said.

The official also said that individual member states will have the option to accept vaccines that have been authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO). Covishield has been included in the WHO's emergency listing.

There have been multiple reports that those who have taken Serum Institute of India (SII)-produced AstraZeneca vaccine will face challenges in travelling to Europe.

The CEO of Pune-based vaccina maker, Adar Poonawalla on Monday, said, that he has taken it up at the ‘highest levels’ both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries.