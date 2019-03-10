Of dancing librarians, haunted courts: A tour of the Supreme Court library

"On Mondays and Fridays, our librarians dance,” quips R K Shrivastava, additional registrar of the SC library.

Chuckling, he goes on to explain that since the maximum number of cases are listed on these two days, this is when the library is flooded with requests for books from all the 15 court rooms. “Say it is 10.28 am, and we get a call from the Chief Justice’s court that a law book is needed for reference in a case that is scheduled to start at 10.30 am. We have to make sure that the book is taken out, recorded in the system and delivered to the court room ...