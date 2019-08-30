Old Monk most preferred liquor brand among rich Indians, says survey

The Hurun Indian Luxury Consumer Survey 2019 goes beyond the data in an effort to understand evolving patterns of lifestyle, consumption, and brand awareness of The findings indicate some usual suspects and some surprises. For example, rum is apparently the Indian alcoholic beverage of choice. Then, it is newspapers and not television that is option No.1 for the well-heeled in their quest for information. Not so surprising is the choice of tourist destinations. The UK heads the list, followed by Italy and the Maldives. On the broad list of major expenditure, it is education that is ahead of entertainment and travelling.

When it comes to collectibles, art takes centre stage. What is the preferred hotel chain for It is the Taj Group of Hotels over the Hyatts and the Four Seasons. Similarly, business leaders who don’t have their own private jets show an affinity for Emirates, followed by Etihad and British Airways.



