Omicron less likely to cause long Covid than previous variants: UK study

The variant of is less likely to cause long Covid than previous variants, according to the first peer-reviewed study of its kind from the United Kingdom.

Researchers at King’s College London, using data from the ZOE COVID Symptom study app, found the odds of developing long Covid after infection were 20 per cent to 50 per cent lower during the wave in the UK compared to Delta. The figure varied depending on the patient’s age and the timing of their last vaccination.

The study from King's is believed to be the first academic research to show does not present as great a risk of long Covid, but that does not mean long Covid patient numbers are dropping, the team said.

